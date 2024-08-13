Russian President Blames Ukraine Of Sabotaging Peace Talks Through Border Incursion, Says 'Enemy Will Certainly Receive A Worthy Response'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of launching a major attack on Russian territory, allegedly to strengthen its position in potential peace talks. This has led to the evacuation of 180,000 people from the Kursk region.

What Happened: Putin, in his most detailed public remarks on the incursion to date, suggested that Ukraine’s recent assault on Russian territory was aimed at improving Kyiv’s negotiating position ahead of possible peace talks and at slowing the advance of Russian forces, Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian forces reportedly infiltrated the Russian border last Tuesday and overran some western parts of Russia’s Kursk region.

Putin, in response, said that the “enemy will certainly receive a worthy response” and that the Russian advance is accelerating, according to the report. He also warned of potential further destabilization attempts by Ukraine along Russia’s western border.

“The main task, of course, is for the defence ministry to squeeze out, to knock out the enemy from our territories,” Putin said.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war is now returning to Russia and that the cross-border assault is a matter of security for Ukraine. His top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, claimed that Ukraine controlled 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) of Russian territory, a figure significantly higher than that provided by Russian officials.

The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, revealed that Ukraine controlled 28 settlements in the region, with the incursion extending about 12 km deep and 40 km wide. The evacuation of 180,000 people from Kursk is currently underway.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation in the conflict comes as Russia evacuates civilians from border areas amid Ukraine’s ongoing ground offensive. Ukraine's military advanced into the Kursk region last Tuesday, amid the global attention being focused on conflicts in the Middle East.

This is also Ukraine’s largest push into Russia since the conflict began over two years ago. Moscow was reportedly caught off guard by this move and questioned whether this incursion violated restrictions from Western countries that donated weapons to Ukraine.

Additionally, the conflict’s intensity has been underscored by events in July such as the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's largest children's hospital, which drew condemnation from President Joe Biden. He termed these actions as a "horrific reminder of Russia's brutality" and reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine.

Image Via Shutterstock