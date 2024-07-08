Biden Slams Russian Missile Strikes On Ukraine's Largest Children's Hospital: 'Horrific Reminder Of Russia's Brutality'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of recent Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has voiced his condemnation and pledged unwavering support for the beleaguered nation. The strikes resulted in numerous civilian casualties and inflicted extensive damage on Kyiv’s largest children’s hospital.

What Happened: A statement from the White House on Monday noted that Russian missile strikes caused significant casualties and damage in Ukraine, including at Kyiv’s largest children’s hospital. President Biden termed these actions as a “horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality.”

Biden underscored the need for global unity with Ukraine against Russian aggression. He announced plans to host President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders in Washington D.C. later this week, where he will reassert the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine.

The President also disclosed that, in conjunction with allied nations, new measures will be unveiled to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. This initiative aims to better shield Ukrainian cities and civilians from future Russian strikes.

President Biden reasserted that the United States stands firmly with the people of Ukraine.

See Also: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Se

Why It Matters: The latest missile strikes in Ukraine mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Russia launched its largest missile attack on Ukraine in months, targeting a children’s hospital in Kyiv among other sites.

The attack, which involved more than 40 missiles aimed at at least five cities across Ukraine, resulted in at least 33 deaths and over 100 injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv was heavily damaged, with at least two fatalities reported. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors in the rubble into Monday afternoon. This escalation underscores the urgency of the planned discussions in Washington D.C. and the need for increased support for Ukraine’s defenses.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: