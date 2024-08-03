Elon Musk Says His Endorsement Of Trump Doesn't Mean He Agrees With Everything Ex-President Is Saying, But Tesla CEO Thinks GOP Presidential Candidate 'Displayed Courage Under Fire'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump, commending his courage and leadership, despite not aligning with all his views.

What Happened: In a conversation with Lex Fridman posted on social media platforms on Friday, Musk made it clear that his endorsement doesn’t imply agreement with all of Trump’s actions or statements.

“I think people tend to take, say, an endorsement as, well, I agree with everything that person has ever done their entire life 100% wholeheartedly, and that's not going to be true of anyone,” Musk said.

However, he admired the former president’s bravery during an assassination attempt.

“I thought Trump displayed courage under fire, objectively. He's just got shot. He's got blood streaming down his face, and he's fist-pumping, saying, ‘Fight,'” the mogul stated.

Adding, “That's impressive. You can't feign bravery in a situation like that. Most people would be ducking because there could be a second shooter.”

The Tesla CEO also underscored the need for a strong and courageous leader to represent the nation, particularly when interacting with formidable world leaders.

He drew a comparison between Trump’s resilience and Joe Biden’s physical struggles, indicating a clear preference for the former.

“The president of the U.S. have got to represent the country, and they're representing you,” Musk said, adding, “You want someone who is strong and courageous to represent the country. That is not to say that he is without flaws,” referring to Trump.

Why It Matters: Musk’s endorsement of Trump could have significant implications for his business ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X.

Previously, it was reported that Trump’s presidency could bring about regulatory changes that would benefit Musk's companies.

Despite previously stating he would not donate to either Biden or Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Musk has reportedly donated millions to a political action committee supporting Trump.

This move has also raised eyebrows among investors and analysts, given Trump’s past criticism of Musk and the electric vehicle sector.

