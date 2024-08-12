Elon Musk Gets A Warning Letter From EU Over Potential 'Harmful Content' In Trump Interview: 'With Great Audience Comes Greater Responsibility'

The European Union (EU) has cautioned X owner, Elon Musk, against promoting “harmful content” in his forthcoming interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The EU’s commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, sent a letter to Musk reminding him that his social media platform, X, falls under the jurisdiction of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is responsible for regulating illegal content and misinformation on major social media platforms, reported The Hill.

In his letter, Breton stated, “With great audience comes greater responsibility,” highlighting the necessity for steps to curb “the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including livestreaming.”

Breton further explained that any adverse effects of illegal content on X within the EU could be pertinent in the context of ongoing proceedings and the overall evaluation of X’s compliance with EU law.

In response to the letter, X CEO Linda Yaccarino termed it an “unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US.” Musk reacted to the warning with a humorous meme from the movie “Tropic Thunder.”

Meanwhile a Trump campaign spokesperson said, “Only in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' America can an un-Democratic foreign organization feel emboldened enough to tell this country what to do.”

The warning was issued in anticipation of Musk’s interview with Trump, which Musk has characterized as an “unscripted live conversation” with no restrictions on topics.

Why It Matters: Musk’s interview with Trump on X Spaces was delayed due to an apparent DDOS attack on the platform, according to Musk. Later the owner of X said he would go ahead with the conversation with a smaller number of live listeners.

This warning comes in the wake of Musk’s announcement of an unscripted live conversation with Trump on his social media platform, X, as reported by Benzinga. The conversation, which Musk described as “highly entertaining,” has no limits on subject matter.

Interestingly, this interview marks Trump’s first appearance since 2021 on X (formerly Twitter). The collaboration between Musk and Trump, once on opposing sides, has raised questions about their motives and potential impact on industries like electric vehicles.

Previously, Trump had expressed support for electric cars following Musk’s endorsement. The upcoming interview could potentially influence public opinion and policy direction in various sectors.

