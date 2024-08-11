Trump Harris Debate, Cuban's Endorsement For Walz, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was filled with political intrigue and surprising developments. From the rising momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris in the polls to Mark Cuban’s endorsement of Tim Walz, the political landscape continues to shift. Let’s dive into the top stories of the weekend.

Trump Vs. Harris: The Momentum Shifts

In a significant shift, Vice President Kamala Harris has surged ahead in several nationwide polls. Nate Silver, a veteran pollster and founder of the analytics firm FiveThirtyEight, has for the first time given Harris the lead over Republican candidate Donald Trump. Harris’ chances of winning the Electoral College have improved from 37% to 45.7% in just a week.

Mark Cuban Endorses Tim Walz

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has expressed his support for Tim Walz (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris’ running mate. Cuban believes that Walz could experience a rise in popularity similar to Harris herself, as voters grow weary of party ideologues. He suggests that Walz’s relatability could win over the public.

Trump Vs. Harris Debate Dilemma

Plans for a presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have hit a snag. Both candidates are ready to debate at rival events, but a media company has proposed a solution to bring them together. The first 2024 presidential debate could be a crucial turning point in the election.

John Bolton Criticizes Biden’s Handling of Iran

John Bolton, a Trump-Era National Security Advisor, has voiced his concerns over the Biden administration’s response to Iran’s recent aggressive actions in the Middle East. Bolton believes that these actions endanger American and allied interests.

Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Trump’s Bullying

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under Donald Trump, has criticized his former boss for alleged bullying tactics. Scaramucci claims that Trump’s actions against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp serve as a warning to those who break from him.

