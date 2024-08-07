Mark Cuban Says Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz 'Can Sit At The Kitchen Table And Make You Feel Like You Have Known Him Forever'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes that Tim Walz (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris‘ running mate, could experience a rise in popularity similar to Harris herself, as voters grow weary of party ideologues.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cuban took to X to express his views on the selection of Walz as Harris’ running mate for the 2024 presidential election. The “Shark Tank” investor suggested that those critical of the choice were overlooking the potential for Walz to win over the public, much like Harris did.

“People are tired of the ideologues and hate from both parties. They want to vote for normal people they can relate to. Walz can sit at the kitchen table and make you feel like you have know him forever,” he wrote.

On the @tim_walz choice, I think people who don't like it are missing the lesson of the switch to Harris.



She went from worst to first as people got to know her.



It's not a reach to think the same thing will happen with Walz.



People are tired of the ideologues and hate… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The selection of Walz as Harris’ running mate has been a contentious issue. Some critics have questioned whether the Minnesota governor can help the Democrats secure swing states in the upcoming election.

Previously, Cuban had publicly backed Harris, joining nearly 500 venture capitalists in pledging support for her 2024 presidential bid. He also defended the Democratic presidential nominee against criticism from his “Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary. O’Leary had expressed regret over Harris’s selection, drawing a comparison to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s situation.

