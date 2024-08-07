Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump Bullying Georgia Governor Kemp A Warning Against People Who Break From Him: 'He Will Bury Them And Shame Them Nationally'

Anthony Scaramucci, who fleetingly served as White House communications director under former President Donald Trump, took potshots at his former boss for what he alleged as bullying tactics

A Move To Deter: “Donald Trump is a bad guy,” said Scaramucci in a long post on X, formerly Twitter. This is a known fact but the week’s developments provided additional evidence, he said.

Donald Trump is a bad guy. We all know this but this week he provided additional evidence: He went after Brian Kemp this past weekend not just to go after Brian Kemp because Trump is a bully and a coward; he went after him for deterrence. Inside the GOP he knows that the party… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2024

Trump went after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp – a Republican, last weekend, Scaramucci, a businessman and founder of SkyBridge Capital said. For the unversed, on Saturday in a campaign rally in Atlanta, he said the city is “like a killing field and your governor should get off his a** and do something about it.”

Weighing in on the motive, Scaramucci said Trump’s attack on Kemp was not just to go after the governor but was meant to be a deterrence. “So it's a message to those people that want to break from him due to how disgusting he is: don't do it is as he will bury them and shame them nationally,” he said.

Every single person who has gone after Trump in the Republican party has either lost an election or been thrown out of the party, he added.

Souring Sentiment: Scaramucci also pointed to souring sentiment among the Republican camp toward Trump. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from the post and has since then resigned as representative, hates Trump, so does Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and most elected Republicans, the ex-White House aide said.

If McCarthy stood along with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who served as House Speaker ahead of him, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-Ky.), McCarthy would be running for president right now, Scaramucci said. “He would be leading in the polls and he could've been the force that reconstituted the Republican Party, he said.

Since McCarthy is a “coward,” the Republicans now have an “arsonist,” who is a “document stealer” and “insurrectionist” at the top of their party, the SkyBridge founder said. Trump wants to burn the party to the ground and wants to threaten “arguably one of the best governors” of any state, he said.

“Kemp knows what a terrible human being Trump is. Thus the threat from the bully,” he said, adding that the Georgia governor is making a mistake by supporting Trump now.

“Vote decency and good American values do not vote for this loser. This loser and misanthrope that is Donald Trump,” Scaramucci said.

After President Joe Biden quit the presidential election race, Vice Kamala Harris has become the Democratic party’s nominee. Ever since Harris stepped in, Trump has squandered the lead he had in nationwide polls and is trailing. Trump recently faced a setback after the Supreme Court refused to halt his sentencing in the hush money trial by a New York State Supreme Court.

