Trump A 'Scab' Says UAW President Shawn Fain, Praises Harris As 'Champion For The Working Class'

In a recent campaign event in Detroit, United Auto Workers (UAW) leader, Shawn Fain, publicly criticized former President Donald Trump and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Fain, who has been in a public dispute with Trump for months, described the former president as ignorant about the auto industry. He urged working-class Americans to support Harris, emphasizing her history of standing with striking workers and challenging corporations, reported The Hill.

Trump was labeled a “Scab” who “Doesn’t know sh**” by Fain, while he said Harris was described as a “champion for the working class.”

Fain praised Harris as a leader who has confronted corporate greed. He also expressed approval for her choice of running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), whom Fain had previously advocated for.

Fain highlighted that auto plants of Ford and General Motors had shut down during Trump’s administration in various locations, including Ohio and Baltimore. He contrasted this with Harris, who had joined striking UAW workers on the picket line in 2019.

The UAW had previously endorsed President Joe Biden and last week backed Harris, who has rapidly consolidated Democratic support to become the party’s nominee after Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

Why It Matters: The UAW’s endorsement of Harris is significant as reported by Benzinga. This endorsement could potentially enhance her campaign in Michigan, a crucial swing state.

Harris’s selection of Minnesota Governor Walz as her running mate, could also potentially help her campaign in swing states.

Recent polls show Harris gaining support in the 2024 election, leading Trump by 4 points. This surge in momentum comes prior to her selection of Walz as her running mate.

