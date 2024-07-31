Kamala Harris Says Proud To Recieve UAW Endorsement: 'Spent Entire Career Fighting For Unions And Working Families'

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has thrown its weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her quest for the U.S. presidency. This endorsement could potentially enhance her campaign in Michigan, a crucial swing state.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters on Wednesday, the UAW’s executive board voted to endorse Harris, following their endorsement of President Joe Biden earlier this year. Biden withdrew from the race on July 21.

UAW President Shawn Fain praised Harris’s track record of supporting the working class and her commitment to combating corporate greed. He mentioned her participation in the picket line with striking auto workers in 2019.

Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement on X, stating, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers. From walking picket lines to taking on big banks, I have spent my entire career fighting for unions and working families—and, as President, I will continue to deliver for organized labor.”

I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers. From walking picket lines to taking on big banks, I have spent my entire career fighting for unions and working families—and, as President, I will continue to deliver for organized labor. https://t.co/CQc4K0YOBW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2024

According to Fain, Harris is scheduled to rally with UAW members in Detroit on August 7. The endorsement could prove significant, given the large number of UAW members based in Michigan, a key battleground state.

Why It Matters: The UAW’s endorsement of Harris comes after a series of events that have shaped the union’s political stance. In January, the UAW had endorsed President Joe Biden praising his support during the union's recent strike against major automakers.

However, concerns about Biden’s re-election chances against Donald Trump surfaced in July, leading to discussions on the union's potential strategies. Amid these developments, UAW President Fain was also under investigation for alleged demands to benefit his domestic partner.

Photo: Lev Radin via Shutterstock

