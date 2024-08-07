Tesla Recalls 1.7M Vehicles In China Over Concerns Of Front Trunk Opening When Driving, After Recalling 1.8M Vehicles In US Over Similar Problems: To Fix Issue Via Over-The-Air Software Upgrade

American EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA will recall 1.7 million vehicles in China because of concerns that the front trunk may open when driving, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash, China's market regulator said on Tuesday.

What Happened: As per the notice published on China’s State Administration for Market Regulation website, the recall involves some imported Model S and X vehicles and also some Model 3 and Y vehicles produced in China.

Once the customer has opened the front trunk, the hood latch assembly may fail to detect that it is unlocked, thereby preventing driver notification. This may cause the trunk to open when driving and increase the risks of a crash, the notice read.

As for a solution, the company will issue an over-the-air update which will enable the vehicle to identify if the front trunk is locked and issue warnings in case it is not.

Why It Matters: Tesla recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles in late July in the U.S. over similar concerns of the hood opening when driving. The company released an over-the-air software update aimed at fixing the issue at no cost to the customer in its home country as well.

In June, Tesla also issued a recall for nearly 6000 vehicles in China owing to a lack of seat belt warnings. The recall then involved a total of 5,836 vehicles, including imported Model 3, S, and X vehicles.

