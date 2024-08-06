Trump And JD Vance Are 'Creepy' And 'Weird,' Says Kamala Harris VP Pick Tim Walz: 'We're Not Going Back'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), who has emerged as Kamala Harris’s Vice Presidential choice, expressed his disapproval of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, calling the competing presidential duo “creepy” and “weird.” This comes amid the 2024 election campaign.

What Happened: On a Monday, Walz took to X to voice his opinion about Trump and Vance. His post read, “I’ll just say it: Donald Trump and JD Vance are creepy and, yes, weird. We are not going back.”

I'll just say it: Donald Trump and JD Vance are creepy and, yes, weird.



We are not going back. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Walz’s comments come shortly after he was selected as the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Separately, Walz mocked Vance's "regular guy" persona and challenged him to a debate. Walz pointed out Vance’s elite background and connections with Silicon Valley.

Why It Matters: Walz’s selection as Harris’ running mate is seen as a strategic move by the Democratic party. According to a Benzinga article, Harris’ choice of Walz could potentially help the Democrats secure swing states in the upcoming election.

Before joining the Democratic ticket, Walz had a successful career as a public school teacher and gained support from key figures and groups within the party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and various labor unions. His business background and popularity within the party’s left wing were also detailed in a previous Benzinga report.

Photo via Shutterstock.

