New Book Claims Bill Gates Was Banned From Being Alone With Interns At Microsoft

A new book by New York Times journalist Anupreeta Das reveals that Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates was reportedly not allowed to be alone with young interns at the company.

What Happened: Das’s forthcoming book “Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World” paints Gates as a relentless flirt, allegedly making unsolicited advances towards women.

“It was not unusual for Gates to flirt with women and pursue them, making unwanted advances such as asking a Microsoft employee out to dinner while he was still the company's chairman," Das wrote in the book.

The book also alleges that Gates’ supposed infidelity led to long-standing resentment from his wife, Melinda French Gates. The issues reportedly started shortly after their 1994 wedding, with Gates still harboring feelings for his ex-girlfriend, tech entrepreneur Ann Winblad, reports the New York Post.

According to Das, French Gates revamped her husband’s security team due to concerns about his whereabouts and instructed their housekeepers not to disclose his direct phone number when women called their home.

The book suggests that Gates’ flirtatious behavior extended to young women at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Das’ book also delves into Gates’ controversial association with Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly was the last straw for French Gates, leading to their divorce in 2021.

A representative for Gates has lambasted the book, saying it is based on “second- and third-hand hearsay and anonymous sources,” and includes “highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods.”

Why It Matters: The allegations in Das’ book, if true, could tarnish Gates’ reputation and potentially impact his business dealings. The claims also raise questions about the corporate culture at Microsoft during Gates’s tenure.

The company’s response to these allegations, and any potential fallout, will be closely watched by investors and the tech industry at large.

