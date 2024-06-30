Warren Buffett Went To China With Bill Gates Once — And Didn't Eat Chinese Food

Loading... Loading...

Warren Buffett, the fast-food enthusiast and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., embarked on a unique culinary journey during his 17-day trip to China in 1995, courtesy of his close friends, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

What Happened: The Gateses ensured that Buffett’s dietary preferences were well catered to during the trip. They coordinated with the tour company to instruct hotel chefs on how to prepare Buffett’s favorite meal: burgers and fries.

Buffett, known for his unconventional diet that includes McDonald’s for breakfast, See’s Candies, Dairy Queen ice cream, and five cans of Coke daily, found his trip to China a significant deviation from his usual eating habits, according to Business Insider.

In her biography of Buffett, “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,” author Alice Schroeder writes, “To his delight he was served course after course of his French fries — even for dessert.”

According to Schroeder, before leaving for China, the Gateses asked Buffett to fill out a questionnaire detailing his food preferences. Remembering a challenging 15-course sushi meal in 1989 where he ate nothing, Buffett cautiously responded, “I don’t eat any Chinese food. If necessary, serve me rice and I’ll just move it around on my plate, and I’ll go back to my room afterward and eat peanuts.”

“Waiters placed course after course on the rotating platters: tea-smoked duck, twice-cooked pork with chili sauce, spicy chicken, and Sichuan hot pot,” Schroeder wrote in the book.

Buffett’s culinary adventure in China also included burgers and fries at restaurants during sightseeing. On reaching the Great Wall on the third day, Buffett was greeted with Cherry Coke, while the rest of the party enjoyed Champagne.

At the conclusion of the tour, Schroeder notes, “Buffett towed the Gateses straight to McDonald’s to buy hamburgers in the middle of the night.”

Why It Matters: This anecdote highlights the lengths to which the Gateses went to ensure Buffett’s comfort during the trip. It also underscores Buffett’s well-known love for fast food, which is an integral part of his daily routine.

This trip was a significant departure from his usual dietary habits, but it seems that with the help of his friends, Buffett was able to enjoy his favorite meals even in another country.

