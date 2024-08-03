Donald Trump Agrees To Debate Kamala Harris On Fox News

Donald Trump has agreed to a debate with Kamala Harris. The debate is scheduled to air on Fox News on September 4.

What Happened: Trump announced his acceptance of the debate invitation via his social media platform Truth Social, saying he will meet her on the debate stage. The debate will be held in Pennsylvania.

Trump said in the post that a previously planned ABC News debate, agreed to when Joe Biden was still Trump’s expected rival, had been canceled due to Trump’s ongoing litigation against the network and its host, George Stephanopoulos.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest. The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined, Trump wrote.

“The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!….” Trump added in the post.

Trump also that the ABC debate, initially agreed upon while President Joe Biden was considered the likely Democratic nominee, has been canceled because Biden will no longer participate.

Trump also referred to his ongoing defamation lawsuit against ABC and its anchor George Stephanopoulos as a factor, despite the fact that this lawsuit was already in place months before he had agreed earlier this summer to debate Biden on the network.

Unlike the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and Biden, which did not have a studio audience, the Fox News debate will include spectators. Harris had previously expressed her readiness to debate Trump, accusing him of retreating from the earlier agreement to debate on ABC News.

This news comes after Harris secured enough delegates to officially become the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, following Biden’s withdrawal from his re-election campaign. Trump had previously stated he would not debate Harris as she was not the party’s official candidate. However, he now appears ready to face Harris on the debate stage.

Trump also commented on the Democratic Party’s decision to replace Biden with Harris, calling it a “Threat to Democracy,” but added that he was “totally prepared to accept the results of this ‘coup,’ and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.”

According to the report by USA Today, Trump supporters believe that a debate could stir up further discord within the Democratic Party. They also hope that the debate would focus more on policy rather than personal attacks.

Despite the political uncertainty, Trump’s supporters remain confident in his chances, even as Harris shows signs of gaining momentum in swing-state polls.

Why It Matters: This debate signifies a crucial moment in the political landscape, with Harris stepping in as the Democratic nominee following Biden’s exit. It also marks a shift in Trump’s stance, away from his previous refusal to debate Harris.

The debate will provide an opportunity for both parties to present their views and strategies ahead of the upcoming elections. The presence of an audience, unlike the previous CNN debate, adds a layer of public scrutiny and direct engagement.

This event will undoubtedly be closely watched by voters, political analysts, and media outlets alike.

