Anthony Scaramucci Says If Trump Wants To 'Get Back In The Race' With Kamala Harris, Ex-President Will Have To Do This

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director, suggested that Donald Trump should consider replacing his running mate JD Vance (R-Ohio).

What Happened: On Friday, Scaramucci took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that the former President has to replace Vance to strengthen his political stance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race,” he said.

Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 2, 2024

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s suggestion comes after his previous mockery of Vance, whom he thanked for replacing him as the worst Trump hire.

"I just want to personally thank JD Vance for knocking me out of the position of the worst Donald Trump hire. I didn’t think it would happen but here we are and I am grateful,” he stated last month.

Vance's vice presidential campaign has been under scrutiny, with speculation about his potential replacement due to underwhelming polling and the growing momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vance's campaign has also been described as "cruel and chaotic" by fellow Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman (R-Ohio).

Meanwhile, the former White House official has previously also called Trump’s verbal attacks on Harris a mistake. “He doesn't know what punches are going to land on her yet, neither does his team," he said at the time.

