Elon Musk Dreams Of Tesla Making A Drivetrain Every Second, 5X Faster Than Right Now

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday envisioned the company making a drivetrain every second, or in 80% less time than it currently takes to manufacture a drive unit.

What Happened: “One day, Tesla will make a drivetrain per second,” Musk wrote on X.

One day, Tesla will make a drivetrain per second https://t.co/Whj4WAAxzw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2024

Omead Afshar, who lists his job role on LinkedIn as working in the office of the CEO at Tesla, added to Musk’s dreams and wrote, “And a car in <60 seconds!” Afshar is among the few Tesla employees to have a Tesla-affiliated tag on Musk’s social media platform X.

And a car in <60 seconds! https://t.co/nuMsNgqE1j — Omead Afshar (@omead) August 1, 2024

Musk voiced his new expectations on the heels of Tesla announcing on Wednesday that it has produced its 10 millionth drive unit across all of its factories. The drive unit was created on July 3, the company said, while not specifying which of its many factories manufactured it.

Why It Matters: Most of Tesla's drive units are seemingly made in Giga Nevada located less than an hour from Lake Tahoe. In early June, the company announced that its gigafactory in Nevada made its 5 millionth drive unit or about 50% of its overall drive unit production as of July 3.

The drive unit serves as the core of an EV by converting electrical energy in the battery to mechanical energy.

Drive units today cost less than half of the original Model S drive unit and the company makes one every five seconds, Tesla said on Wednesday.

