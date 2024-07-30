Tesla CEO Elon Musk Turns Down Possibility Of Model S Plaid Plus Variant, Upcoming Roadster Set To Fill That Gap Instead

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday denied any future possibility of the company making a Plaid+ version of the Model S sedan.

What Happened: The void of a Plaid+ version of the Model S will be filled by the Roadster, Musk said in a reply on social media platform X.

Tesla’s Model S sedan was previously slated to have a Plaid+ version, a premium variant of Model S Plaid priced at around $150,000 with a range of over 500 miles and more horsepower.

However, Tesla canceled the version in June 2021. The Plaid is just too good to warrant a Plaid+ version, the CEO then explained.

Tesla currently offers only two versions of the Model S – the Model S all-wheel drive and the more premium Plaid version. While the all-wheel drive starts at $74,990, the Plaid starts at $89,990.

Void Fill Roadster: As for the upcoming Roadster, Tesla intends to start production in 2025. While most of the engineering is complete, there are some more updates the company intends to make on the vehicle, Musk said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call last week.

In February, Musk said that the upcoming Tesla Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 1 second, lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1.9 seconds. The vehicle relies on a collaboration between Musk’s two companies- Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX- to provide the incredible performance, he added.

The new generation Roadster prototype was showcased at the end of the event dedicated to unveiling the Tesla Semi on November 16, 2017. Tesla then said the vehicle would be available starting in 2020 and priced around $200,000.

However, the production timeline for the vehicle has been pushed several times since.

