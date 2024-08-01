Elon Musk Says 'Good' That Biden Administration Declared Nicolás Maduro Rival As Venezuela Election Winner

The latest development in the Venezuelan presidential election saga sees Elon Musk, responding to the U.S. Department of State’s assessment of the election with a single word, “Good”.

What Happened: On Thursday, Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, released a statement evaluating the Venezuelan presidential election that took place on July 28. Despite acknowledging the Venezuelan people’s participation amidst significant challenges, Blinken criticized the vote processing and result announcement by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) as “deeply flawed”.

Blinken’s statement also questioned the CNE’s hasty declaration of Nicolás Maduro as the winner, citing a lack of supporting evidence and credibility. The democratic opposition’s tally sheets suggested that Edmundo González Urrutia received the most votes, a fact supported by independent observers, election day exit polls, and quick counts.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election,” said Blinken in the statement.

Musk’s response to Blinken’s statement was a brief “Good”.

The U.S. Department of State also dismissed Maduro’s allegations against opposition leaders and called for the protection of democratic opposition leaders and members. It congratulated González Urrutia on his successful campaign and expressed support for the process of re-establishing democratic norms in Venezuela.

Why It Matters: The Venezuelan presidential election has been a contentious issue, with Maduro’s declared victory facing intense criticism and allegations of fraud. Tensions have been escalating, with thousands rallying in support of González's victory.

Musk has been vocal about his views on the election, previously calling it a “travesty” and accusing Maduro of “major election fraud”. His accusations led to a heated exchange with Maduro, who challenged Musk to a fight. Musk responded with a counter-challenge, stating that if he won, Maduro would have to resign, and if Maduro won, Musk would give him a free ride to Mars.

