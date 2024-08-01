Dow Dips Over 500 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In July

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 500 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 1.26% to 40,327.48 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 17,322.26. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.05% to 5,464.56.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares gained by 1.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline



The ISM manufacturing PMI declined to 46.6 in July versus 48.5 in the prior month, below market estimates of 48.8.

Equities Trading UP



RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares shot up 56% to $0.6008 after the company announced a new publication showed data demonstrating that triple antimicrobial therapy with RHB-104 plus standard of care, targeting Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis, is 64% more effective than SoC alone in Crohn’s disease.

got a boost, surging 24% to $56.70 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced an exclusive license agreement with TwinStrand Biosciences. Omnicell, Inc. OMCL shares were also up, gaining 28% to $37.29 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE shares dropped 34% to $0.0342 after the company announced a bankruptcy filing and a voluntary delisting and SEC deregistration.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $77.26 while gold traded up 0.7% at $2,489.90.

Silver traded down 1% to $28.655 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.9% to $4.0975.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.23%, Germany's DAX fell 2.32% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.14%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.9%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 1.01%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.49%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.23% and S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

Construction spending declined by 0.3% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,148 billion in June.

U.S. initial jobless claims by 14,000 to 249,000 in the week ending July 27th, beating market estimates of 236,000.

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased by 2.3% in the second quarter, compared to a revised 0.4% rise in the prior period.

