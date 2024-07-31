Sony Inks Multiyear Deal As NFL's Official Tech And Headphones Partner

Sony Group Corp. SONY has signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League (NFL) to become its official technology and headphones partner.

The partnership will see Sony producing the official NFL headset, which coaches and team employees will use during games.

The new headsets are set to debut in 2025. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, reported Bloomberg.

The headsets will feature Sony branding starting next year, replacing the previous partner, Bose, which ended its sponsorship in 2022.

Additionally, Verizon Communications Inc VZ branding will appear on the headsets for the international series games and during the Super Bowl.

The NFL plans to expand the use of Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations in officiating and developing on-field and sideline technology. Hawk-Eye is a data tech program that helps with judging close calls and speeding up the game.

This technology improves accuracy in spotting the ball and identifying the first down marker. It also powered Disney and ESPN's "Toy Story Funday Football" alternate game presentation last season.

An electronic first down system will be tested in the preseason. Prior to this deal, Sony and the NFL had an existing relationship.

In July, they signed an agreement to bring NFL Media's series "GMFB: Overtime" to The Roku Channel. The NFL had already been using Sony's technology, including Hawk-Eye, photography, and camera tech.

Price Action: SONY shares are trading higher by 0.14% at $88.50 at the last check on Wednesday.

