Lindsey Graham Says JD Vance Will Support Trump 'Unequivocally' — They Will 'Work Together To Right The Ship At Home And Abroad'

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) voiced his support for the partnership between former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio) to advance the America First agenda.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Graham took to X to express his endorsement of Trump and Vance’s partnership. He tweeted, “President @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance will work together to right the ship at home and abroad. The America First agenda worked pretty damn well the first time. Let's go back to those policies!”

Graham shared a video clip of his interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown and said that Vance would support Trump “unequivocally.”

President @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance will work together to right the ship at home and abroad.



The America First agenda worked pretty damn well the first time.



Let's go back to those policies!



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2QMPfKRFJb — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 31, 2024

This endorsement comes despite Graham’s earlier attempts to persuade Trump to choose Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as his running mate over Vance. Graham believed Rubio would attract more votes in swing states.

Why It Matters: Graham’s support for Trump and Vance is significant given the ongoing speculation about Vance’s position as Trump’s running mate. Amid Vance’s underwhelming polling and the growing momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris, questions have been raised about whether Trump might replace Vance.

This post by Graham comes at a crucial time as the 2024 presidential election heats up, with Harris leading by a narrow margin, according to a recent Benzinga report.

