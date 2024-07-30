Kamala Harris Hopes Trump Will Meet Her On The Debate Stage: 'If You've Got Something To Say, Say It To My Face'

Vice President Kamala Harris raised the stakes in the presidential race against Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president made remarks about debating his Democratic rival.

What Happened: On Friday, Harris took to her X account to express her thoughts amid a closely contested election race. The Vice President is currently leading the 2024 election by a slim margin against Trump, as per recent polls. The Vice President’s remarks were made at a boisterous campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said, “Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.” Then she quoted a popular saying, “If you've got something to say, say it to my face.”

Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.



Because, as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024

Trump appeared to waver on his commitment to debate Harris, stating he “probably” would but could “make a case for not doing it,” prompting Harris’ campaign to claim he was “scared,” reported the Associated Press. Despite previously agreeing to debate President Joe Biden, Trump questioned the value of a debate with Harris and criticized ABC News as “fake news.” In a Fox News interview, Trump remarked, “Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” before ultimately saying, “The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating.”

This tweet comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the race, a move that has intensified the competition between Harris and Trump.

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election has been a rollercoaster ride, with Harris gaining support that Biden lost since the first 2024 presidential debate. The race between the two candidates is neck and neck.

Fox Corporation FOX has proposed another presidential debate, which could potentially sway voters and impact the election outcome.

Biden’s decision to pass the torch to a new generation has added an unexpected twist to the election narrative. His decision was influenced by internal polling suggesting a potential loss against Trump. Biden is the first incumbent president not to seek re-election since 1968.

