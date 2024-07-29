Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, even when markets are at all-time highs, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks.

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD

Dividend Yield: 4.00%

4.00% Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Olivia Brayer maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Olivia Brayer maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on July 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $74 on July 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $74 on July 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On July 25, Gilead Sciences announced new 5-year data reinforcing Biktarvy as a long term HIV treatment.

On July 25, Gilead Sciences announced new 5-year data reinforcing Biktarvy as a long term HIV treatment.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 5.46%

5.46% Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Carter Gould maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Argus Research analyst David Toung downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst David Toung downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Pfizer announced last week that the European Commission approved a conditional marketing authorization for DURVEQTIX, a gene therapy for severe and moderately severe hemophilia B in adults whom meet certain criteria.

Pfizer announced last week that the European Commission approved a conditional marketing authorization for DURVEQTIX, a gene therapy for severe and moderately severe hemophilia B in adults whom meet certain criteria.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 4.76%

4.76% Deutsche Bank analyst James Shin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $53 to $45 on July 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst James Shin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $53 to $45 on July 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $52 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $52 on April 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On July 26, Bristol-Myers Squibb posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On July 26, Bristol-Myers Squibb posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

