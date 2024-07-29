Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bill Ackman Not 'Philanthropists' According To Melinda French Gates: 'They Use Their Voice And Megaphones,' Draws Difference Between Old Billionaires Warren Buffett And Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates criticized the philanthropic efforts of billionaires like Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Palantir Technologies co-founder Peter Thiel, stating that they are not doing enough to give back to society.

What Happened: French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, expressed her views on the philanthropic efforts of the new generation of billionaires, including Musk and Thiel, in an interview with The New York Times. She stated that these billionaires primarily use their “megaphones.”

Melinda was asked about the generational differences between older billionaire activists like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and herself, who have a traditional approach to philanthropy, and the newer generation of activists such as Musk, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square, and Thiel. The question raised whether there is a noticeable shift among the superwealthy in how they perceive and utilize their influence in society.

When asked about the philanthropic approach of these “billionaire activists,” French Gates responded, “Well, the people you just named have not been very philanthropic yet. They use their voice and they use their megaphones, but I would not call those men philanthropists.”

She also addressed Musk’s criticism of her political endorsements, calling it “silly.” French Gates endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2024 election and has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need for a leader who will advocate for abortion rights.

Why It Matters: Musk has criticized French Gates’ political activities in the past. In June, he took to X to express his views on French Gates’ political leanings and her support for President Biden, hinting at a potential impact on Western civilization. This was after French Gates announced her intention to endorse Biden in the 2024 election.

French Gates has been an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and reproductive rights in the United States. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she emphasized the importance of these issues in the 2024 election and announced her support for Biden, stating that she “cannot vote for a man who rolls back women’s reproductive rights.”

French Gates’ philanthropic efforts and advocacy for women’s rights have been a significant focus since her divorce from Bill Gates in 2021. After playing a prominent role in the Gates Foundation, she recently announced her intention to step down as co-chair to pursue her own philanthropic projects.

