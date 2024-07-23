Kamala Harris' Presidential Run To Remain Unbothered By GOP's Legal 'Shenanigans,' Say Experts: 'An Express Train To Nowhere'

In the wake of President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is facing potential legal challenges from Republican factions. Despite these threats, experts are confident that these lawsuits will not succeed.

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation and other Republican legal experts are questioning Harris’s right to utilize the Biden-Harris campaign funds. They argue that it is not appropriate for Harris to take the top line of the ticket after 14 million state primary voters cast their votes for Biden.

However, three nonpartisan experts, including Dan Weiner of the Brennan Center for Justice, believe any lawsuit aimed at preventing Harris from using Biden’s campaign cash or replacing him on the ballot will fail. Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

“I just don’t think that there are shenanigans that are likely to work,” Weiner stated.

See Also: Tesla’s Elon Musk Recently Pledged A Huge Donation To Donald Trump, And The Ex-President Returned The Favor By Criticizing EVs At The RNC

Despite objections that Federal Election Commission rules prohibit Harris from claiming the campaign’s money, Weiner maintains that the vice president is entitled to the approximately $100 million in Biden-Harris donations. He referred to a campaign funds challenge as “an express train to nowhere.”

Two other nonpartisan legal experts, David Becker and Adav Noti, concur with Weiner’s assessment. Noti noted that there are numerous rules that treat the presidential campaign committee as the campaign committee of both candidates, making the argument against Harris’s use of the funds weak and unsupported by regulation or precedent.

Why It Matters: Harris has been positioning herself for a presidential run, drawing on her prosecutorial experience and contrasting her vision with that of Donald Trump. She has also received endorsements from several notable political leaders, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and outgoing President Joe Biden.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has also weighed in, stating that Harris could have a “historic” win against Trump if she manages to break out of the identity politics within the Democratic party.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock