Trump Raises Eyebrows With Controversial Remark At Florida Event: 'In Four Years, You Don't Have To Vote Again'

Former President Donald Trump sparked controversy with a statement made at a Florida event on Friday. He suggested that if he were to win the upcoming election, there would be no need for people to vote in the future.

What Happened: Trump made this remark while addressing an audience at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach. He urged the crowd, particularly Christians, to participate in the upcoming election in November, and said that they wouldn't have to do it again if they elected him because "everything" would be "fixed."

Trump, who previously challenged the 2020 election results, has faced accusations of authoritarian behavior. In response to these allegations, he has stated that he would not be a dictator “except for day one” of his potential second term.

"You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians,” he said at the rally.

"I love you Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote," Trump said.

Also Read: Trump’s Niece Accuses Him Of Lying About Involvement In Controversial Project 2025: ‘My Uncle Likes To Call America a ‘Stupid Country.’ But We’re Not Nearly As Stupid As He Hopes We Are …’

In 2022, Trump reiterated his unfounded claim that the results of the 2020 election were manipulated against him. He also advocated for the “termination” of the Constitution, arguing that a “massive fraud” of the magnitude of the election justifies the abolition of all rules, regulations, and articles, including those in the Constitution.

Trump is expected to run against Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election. During the same event, he questioned how Catholics and Jewish voters could support Democrats.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent comments have raised eyebrows and sparked debate. His controversial remarks about voting and the Constitution have been met with criticism, with some seeing them as an attack on democratic principles.

These statements also add to the ongoing debate about Trump’s political intentions and his potential candidacy in the upcoming election.

The reactions to these comments will likely continue to shape the political landscape as the election approaches.

Read Next:

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock