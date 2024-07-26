Tesla Introduces New $120 Detailing Kit For All Of Its Lineup But Cybertruck

EV giant Tesla Inc. has introduced a new detailing kit on its online shop meant for cleaning its entire lineup except the Cybertruck.

What Happened: The new detailing kit is for Tesla’s Model S, 3, X, and Y but not its Cybertruck, which is the hardest to clean owing to its stainless steel exteriors.

The kit is priced at $120 and will help clean dirt and grime on these vehicles while on the road. Intended for quick spot cleaning of both the vehicles’ interior and exterior, the kit includes four cleaning solutions for different surfaces, including an all-purpose cleaner.

The Cybertruck, however, is the hardest to clean out of Tesla’s whole lineup. It is also more prone to smudge marks at the doors owing to the lack of door handles.

Cleaning The Cybertruck: Ideally, Tesla recommends hand washing the Cybertruck using water and a pH-neutral soap or a pH-neutral waterless wash with a microfiber towel.

While the Cybertruck owner's manual favors hand washing, using an automatic car wash is not entirely ruled out.

Tesla recommends using touchless automatic car washes, avoiding brushes that may touch the vehicle's surface. Additionally, only soaps with a pH below 13 should be used to prevent discoloration of the exterior trim over time, the company says.

It's important to note that damage caused by car washes or improper washing is not covered by vehicle warranty.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock