Elon Musk Says He Will Fight Mark Zuckerberg 'Any Place, Any Time, Any Rules' — 'Cage Match' Vibes Anyone?

Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has once again thrown down the gauntlet to Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, declaring his readiness to fight him “any place, any time, any rules.”

What Happened: Musk reiterated his challenge to Zuckerberg while exiting the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. When questioned about his intermittent fight plans with Zuckerberg, the tech billionaire turned to the camera and stated, “I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, and rules.”

Musk, notorious for his controversial online remarks, had previously dared Zuckerberg to a “cage match,” a challenge that Zuckerberg accepted.

However, this supposedly came to an end in August after Meta CEO stated that Musk wasn’t serious about the fight and suggested it’s time to “move on,” given Musk’s reluctance to confirm a date.

Although Musk continued to prove Zuckerberg by saying he “can't wait to bang on” the Meta CEO’s door, this conversation ultimately came to a halt.

Why It Matters: Musk’s latest comment came just a day after he agreed with Zuckerberg’s views on the debate over open-source versus closed-source AI models.

Musk’s agreement came after the Meta CEO criticized closed model providers like ChatGPT-parent OpenAI for lobbying against open source, to which Musk responded, “+1 for Zuck”.

Meanwhile, in March this year, UFC CEO Dana White said that the potential “cage match” between Musk and Zuckerberg would have been the “biggest fight ever done.”

The entire cage fight debacle began with rumors about Meta launching a “Twitter rival.” Musk had acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

In a comment on X, formerly Twitter, Musk suggested that such a platform would give Meta CEO exclusive control over the Earth. This prompted a user to remind Musk of Zuckerberg’s new martial arts skills, leading the tech mogul to say the now famous words, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

