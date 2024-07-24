Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Kellanova K

Dividend Yield: 3.96%

3.96% B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $64 to $62 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $64 to $62 on July 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $59 to $66 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $59 to $66 on May 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: Kellanova will issue its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 4.75%

4.75% Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $108 to $115 on April 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $108 to $115 on April 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Argus Research analyst David Colemandowngraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst David Colemandowngraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On July 23, Philip Morris International reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 adjusted EPS guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 7.98%

7.98% Stifel analyst Matthew Smithreiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on March 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Matthew Smithreiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on March 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $45 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Pamela Kaufman reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $45 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Altria Group will report its second-quarter and first-half business results on July 31.

