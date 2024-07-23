Elon Musk Vowed To Destroy 'Woke Mind Virus' After Being 'Tricked' Into Signing Puberty Blocker Documents For His Child

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has spoken about his stance against what he calls the “woke mind virus,” sharing his experience with his son’s transition to a female identity.

What Happened: On Monday, during an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson at his Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, Musk expressed his disapproval of one of his children, born Xavier Alexander Musk transitioning to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

He labeled the practice of sex change procedures on children as “evil,” stating that he was “tricked” into consenting to puberty blockers for his child, which he described as “sterilization drugs.”

“My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus,” he stated, adding, “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that… and we are making some progress.”

Why It Matters: Vivian publicly identified as transgender in June 2022 and legally changed her name. She has also previously expressed a desire to sever all ties with her biological father.

Musk’s ex-wife, Justine Wilson, publicly supported their daughter’s decision, expressing her pride in Vivian’s courage.

The relocation of SpaceX’s headquarters from California to Texas earlier this month may have been influenced by Musk’s opposition to the “woke” left.

The tech mogul criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) following a new law that prevents schools from informing parents if their child identifies with a different gender or uses different pronouns than what’s on school records.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” the tech billionaire said at the time.

