Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Backs Daughter's Rejection Of Dad: 'I'm Very Proud Of You'

The former wife of the world’s richest man has spoken out about one of their children wanting to change their name.

What Happened: It was announced by TMZ on Monday that a child of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and former wife Justine Wilson had filed to have their legal name changed.

Born Xavier Musk, the child is seeking to have their name changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Justine Wilson tweeted to show support for the daughter on Twitter Inc TWTR, as shared by TMZ.

“I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeing as I am,” Wilson said her 18-year-old child said. The child said they had a “weird childhood.”

Wilson said she told her daughter, “I’m very proud of you.” The child told their mom that they were proud of themselves.

The conversation in question could come after Vivian decided to file to legally change their name, with the tweet coming shortly after the information was made public.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the filing from the child says. Vivian also mentioned “gender identity” as a reason for the name change.

Why It’s Important: Wilson and Musk were married from 2000 to 2008, and she appears to have shied away from mentioning Musk in her tweets so far.

Musk has pledged public support for the transgender community, but has also spoken negatively about pronouns used in the community, calling them “an esthetic nightmare.”

Wilson and Musk split custody of their children after their divorce in 2008.

In a 2010 interview with Marie Claire, Wilson spoke out on being a “starter wife.”

“Although I am estranged from Elon – when it comes to the children, I deal with his assistant – I don’t regret my marriage. I’ve worked through some anger, both at Elon for rendering me so disposable, and at myself for buying into a fairy tale when I should have known better.”

