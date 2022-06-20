Elon Musk's Child Fighting To Change Last Name And Legally Declaring Gender Identity: Report

A child of the world’s richest person is making headlines for several reasons. Here’s the latest on one of Elon Musk’s oldest children.

What Happened: Elon Musk’s child Xavier Musk has filed to change their last name, according to a report from TMZ.

Along with changing their last name, Xavier Musk is also legally declaring her gender identity, the report said.

Born Xavier Musk, the 18-year-old is seeking to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The reason given for the name change in the documents is “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

A hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

Links to the legal name change documents have leaked online and have been shared on social media.

Why It’s Important: Musk has not spoken out about any rifts with any of his kids publicly. The name change and gender identity declaration come as the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO has been outspoken on several occasions about gender identity and pronouns.

In July 2020, Musk tweeted that pronouns suck.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Another tweet in December 2020 saw Musk declaring support for those who are transgender, but speaking out again about pronouns.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Vivian is one of the children that Musk had with ex-wife, Canadian writer Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008.

Musk and Wilson had six kids together during their marriage. Musk also has two children with former partner Grimes.

Musk shared comments on his relationship with his own father on Father’s Day, while also saying he loves all his kids so much.

