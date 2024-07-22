S&P 500 Gains 1%; MIRA Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the NASDAQ Composite gaining around 300 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.19% to 40,362.58 while the NASDAQ rose 1.70% to 18,027.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.09% to 5,564.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.7% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Verizon Communications Inc VZ shares fell around 6% on Monday after it reported fiscal second-quarter results.

Its sales increased 0.6% year over year to $32.8 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $33.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.15 was in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP



MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRA shares shot up 368% to $3.2201 after the company announced new preclinical study results for its novel oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2.

Shares of Tellurian Inc. TELL got a boost, surging 66% to $0.95 after the company announced it will be acquired by Woodside Energy for approximately $900 million.

. got a boost, surging 66% to $0.95 after the company announced it will be acquired by Woodside Energy for approximately $900 million. Serve Robotics Inc. SERV shares were also up, gaining 33% to $10.03 after Nvidia last week disclosed a stake in the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares dropped 14% to $263.38. Guggenheim analyst John Difucci downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, while BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. CrowdStrike shares fell sharply on Friday after the company suffered a major outage impacting businesses around the world.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY were down 16% to $95.68 after the company said profits dipped 46% to 360 million euros (£303 million) for the three months to June 30.

were down 16% to $95.68 after the company said profits dipped 46% to 360 million euros (£303 million) for the three months to June 30. Savers Value Village, Inc. SVV was down, falling 15% to $9.86 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $21 to $12.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $80.03 while gold traded down 0.1% at $2,396.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $29.325 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.2025.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.93%, Germany's DAX gained 1.29% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.16%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.51%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.53%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.25%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.61% and India's S&P BSE Sensex declining 0.13%.

The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong rose to 1.5% in June from 1.2% in the prior month. The People’s Bank of China slashed one-year loan prime rate by 10bps to 3.35%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity index fell to 0.05 for June, versus previous reading of 0.23. However, analysts were expecting a reading of -0.09.

