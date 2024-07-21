Larry Summers: Biden Quitting Shifts Focus To Trump's 'Dishonesty, Demagoguery, And Dangerousness' — Warns Ex-President's Policies Will 'Undermine Economic Security Of Tens Of Millions'

Loading... Loading...

Lawrence Summers, a prominent economist and an Obama-era Treasury Secretary, has criticized Donald Trump’s economic program and leadership, following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential race.

What Happened: In a post on X, on Wednesday, Summers expressed his concerns about Trump’s potential return to the White House. He called out Trump’s “rampant dishonesty, demagoguery and dangerousness,” and stated that his economic program could undermine the security of millions of Americans. “Defeating him is the most important electoral priority of my lifetime,” Summers wrote.

The tweet came in response to President Biden’s announcement that he will not be running for re-election in 2024, which has caused a significant shift in the political landscape.

Why It Matters: Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race has led to speculation about the potential candidates and the future direction of the country. Following the announcement, Trump criticized Biden’s decision and suggested that the Republican Party should be compensated for the sudden change.

Summers’ comments reflect the concerns of many who fear the potential consequences of Trump’s return to power. His post underscores the high stakes of the upcoming election and the deep divisions within the country.

Photo by Brookings Institution on Flickr

