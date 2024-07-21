Trump's Taiwan Comments Rattle Markets, Analysts Warn Of Global Inflation And More: This Week In Economics

Loading... Loading...

As the week wraps up, the political landscape is buzzing with speculations about former President Donald Trump’s potential second term. The implications of this possibility have sent ripples across various sectors, from the global economy to U.S. politics. Here’s a quick roundup of the key stories that have emerged over the weekend.

Trump’s Taiwan Comments Rattle Markets

Trump’s recent suggestion that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for its protection against China has raised eyebrows and concerns about the future of U.S. support for Taiwan. The comments led to an 8% drop in shares of Taiwan-based AI chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, impacting stocks of TSMC buyers such as Apple Inc. AAPL and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Read the full article here.

Analysts Warn of Global Inflation

Analysts are voicing concerns that Trump’s potential second term and his “America-first” policies could trigger a surge in global inflation. Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, suggests that Trump’s policies could be more inflationary in a second term.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Trump Says Taiwan Should Pay For Its Defense To US, But If China Invades Taipei, It Will Be ‘Catastrophic’

Trump’s Win Could Impact Senate Control

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel predicts that if Trump wins the upcoming election, the Democrats may not be able to retain control of the Senate. Siegel’s analysis suggests a potential 50:50 split.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s RNC Address

In his speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump urged Democrats to stop the "partisan witch hunts" against him, criticized Nancy Pelosi, and made claims about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read the full article here.

Scaramucci’s Cautionary Words

As fund managers and billionaires rally behind Trump, former White House Director Anthony Scaramucci has expressed caution, suggesting that their support may be based on a superficial analysis and could have negative implications for America and the world.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Image generated via Midjourney