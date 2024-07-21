Trump's Taiwan Comments Rattle Markets, Analysts Warn Of Global Inflation And More: This Week In Economics

As the week wraps up, the political landscape is buzzing with speculations about former President Donald Trump’s potential second term. The implications of this possibility have sent ripples across various sectors, from the global economy to U.S. politics. Here’s a quick roundup of the key stories that have emerged over the weekend.
Trump’s Taiwan Comments Rattle Markets
Trump’s recent suggestion that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for its protection against China has raised eyebrows and concerns about the future of U.S. support for Taiwan. The comments led to an 8% drop in shares of Taiwan-based AI chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, impacting stocks of TSMC buyers such as Apple Inc. AAPL and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.
Analysts Warn of Global Inflation
Analysts are voicing concerns that Trump’s potential second term and his “America-first” policies could trigger a surge in global inflation. Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, suggests that Trump’s policies could be more inflationary in a second term.
Trump’s Win Could Impact Senate Control
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel predicts that if Trump wins the upcoming election, the Democrats may not be able to retain control of the Senate. Siegel’s analysis suggests a potential 50:50 split.
Trump’s RNC Address
In his speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump urged Democrats to stop the "partisan witch hunts" against him, criticized Nancy Pelosi, and made claims about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Scaramucci’s Cautionary Words
As fund managers and billionaires rally behind Trump, former White House Director Anthony Scaramucci has expressed caution, suggesting that their support may be based on a superficial analysis and could have negative implications for America and the world.
