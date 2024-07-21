Apple Skips TSMC's 2nm Chip For iPhone 17, Unveils First iOS 18 Public Beta And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a series of developments that kept the tech giant in the headlines. From production delays impacting the iPhone 17 to the rollout of the first iOS 18 public beta, Apple’s week was filled with highs and lows. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Apple Skips TSMC’s 2nm Chip For iPhone 17

A reliable source on Weibo revealed that Apple will not be using Taiwan Semiconductor’s TSM 2-nanometer chip technology for its upcoming iPhone 17 series. Instead, the tech giant will opt for a more refined 3nm chip manufactured by TSMC. The source criticized previous reports claiming the use of the 2nm chip, calling them the work of “unscrupulous media outlets.”

Apple Unveils First iOS 18 Public Beta

After its introduction at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple has started rolling out the first iOS 18 public beta to eligible iPhones. The new version brings a host of new features, including home screen customization, a revamped Control Center, and an all-new Photos app.

Apple Watch’s Redesigned ECG Cleared of Patent Infringement

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that the redesigned Electrocardiography in the Apple Watch does not violate patents held by AliveCor, a medical device company. This decision adds another layer to AliveCor's legal challenges against Apple.

Analyst Questions iPhone 16 Projections

Ming-Chi Kuo, a top analyst at TF Securities, expressed doubts about the expected surge in sales for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series. Kuo stated that Apple has not ramped up its iPhone 16 orders, contrary to some reports.

Apple Approves First PC Emulator for iPhone and iPad

Apple has approved UTM SE, the first PC emulator for iPhone and iPad. This decision comes after the company initially rejected the app, despite revising its App Store guidelines to allow game emulators.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock