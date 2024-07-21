Trump's VP Pick, Kim Jong Un's Sister's Warning To South Korea And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week has been a whirlwind of political developments, with the spotlight on former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. From Trump’s controversial VP pick to Biden’s health concerns, the political landscape is heating up. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Trump’s VP Pick Raises Eyebrows

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate, a move that has been met with mixed reactions. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, labeled this as Trump’s “first obvious error” since his nomination. Scaramucci suggested that Trump’s choice was driven by his desire to keep all credit for his electoral success or failure. Read the full article here.

Marco Rubio’s Bold Statement on Biden

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has proposed that President Biden should step down from the presidency if he decides not to run for re-election in 2024. Rubio’s comments come amidst growing concerns about Biden’s health and increasing pressure from influential Democrats for him to reconsider his re-election bid. Read the full article here.

Kim Jong Un’s Sister’s Warning to South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a stern warning to South Korea over a new leafleting campaign by its civilians. The move comes amid North Korea’s retaliation by sending trash-filled balloons across the border. Read the full article here.

Biden’s Election Odds Despite Poor Debate Performance

Despite a poor debate performance against Trump and a swing in polls favoring the former president, predictive model FiveThirtyEight shows Biden winning the election 53 times out of 100 in its simulations. The model uses polling data, historical trends, and other factors to calculate these odds. Read the full article here.

Scaramucci Criticizes JD Vance’s Economic Views

Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, in a recent podcast episode. Scaramucci criticized Vance’s economic views, stating that his desire to devalue the dollar to boost domestic manufacturing could be disastrous for the U.S. and the world economy. Read the full article here.

