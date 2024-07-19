Anthony Scaramucci Says JD Vance's Quest To Wall US Off From Rest Of World Could Be An Economic Disaster: 'He's Going To Be Annihilated By Donald Trump Because He Is...'

Loading... Loading...

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on Republican nominee Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in the latest Rest Is U.S. Politics episode aired on Tuesday.

Vance’s Positives And Pitfalls: Vance is a very smart human being, having been the editor of the Yale Law Journal, he was a U.S. Marine and served in the Gulf for the U.S., said Scaramucci in the podcast. The businessman noted that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said the person that he has the least amount of respect for in American politics is Vance, reasoning that Trump’s VP pick is now wedded to his political ambition and the personal power and trappings that come with that as opposed to the principles he started with.

“What JD Vance stood for was something totally different,” Scaramucci said. He noted that people like Vance wanted to devalue the dollar further to boost domestic manufacturing. “That would be an economic disaster for the United States and an economic disaster for the world,” he said.

“He wants to disengage the United States from Europe he wants to like the Steve Bannons of the world wall it off from the rest of the world and see if we can internally drive our consumption and manufacturing here in our country,” he added.

Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, suggested that Trump’s narcissism may have been the reason behind his choice of running mate. “The one thing about Trump is the narcissism is so pure, he does not want anybody ….to take any credit or any potential add to his electoral outcome,” he said.

The ex-White House aide said Vance is going to be “annihilated by Donald Trump because he is smarter than Donald Trump.” Trump wouldn’t mind his running mate being younger than him as he gets insecure in his peer group and does better with people who are younger than him as they are generally intimidated by him.

The fact that Vance is smarter than Trump will grate on the former president over time, Scaramucci said. “If Trump does win I see an isolated JD Vance in the office of the presidency,” he said.

Why It’s Important: Vance’s candidacy for the GOP ticket has been cheered by voters. A recent CBS News-YouGov poll showed that Vance's addition was welcomed by Republican voters, with 51% saying they are enthusiastic, 43% are satisfied and only 6% are angry/dissatisfied.

Trump’s VP pick recently raised eyebrows when he made a U-turn by praising Tesla chief Elon Musk, saying that “Elon is actually a good example of an American entrepreneur who’s built a company, but also a company that’s employed a lot of good American workers.”

This is despite his anti-electric vehicle stance and his call for withdrawing federal tax incentives for these alternative energy vehicles.

Trump has managed to push ahead in the 2024 presidential race after being locked in a neck-to-neck battle with President Joe Biden for much of the period in the current presidential cycle.

Image via Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore