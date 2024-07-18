Marco Rubio Says If Biden Drops Out Of Race He Should Quit As President As Well: 'They've Got To Remove Him'

Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) proposed that President Joe Biden should step down from the presidency if he decides not to run for re-election in 2024.

What Happened: Rubio’s comments were made during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to a Politico report. The senator’s remarks come at a time when Biden is facing mounting pressure from his own party to reconsider his re-election bid due to health concerns. Influential Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and former President Barack Obama, have reportedly advised Biden to reassess his decision.

Rubio questioned Biden’s capability to continue as president if he’s unfit to run for re-election. He stated, “If there’s something wrong with you that doesn’t allow you to run for president, how can you still be there as president? If they’re going to remove him as nominee, they've got to remove him as president, and that’s really bad for our country."

See Also: Ron DeSantis Blasts Florida’s Cannabis Legalization Ballot At RNC: It Would Allow ’80 Joints’ A Day, Affecting Free Speech And Gun Rights

Why It Matters: Biden’s potential withdrawal from the 2024 race has been a subject of speculation, with reports suggesting that he is seriously considering the option. Biden is said to be contemplating his withdrawal as the Democratic presidential candidate, with insiders indicating that his exit may be imminent.

Furthermore, Biden’s position in the polls has been slipping. A Benzinga report from the same day shows that former President Donald Trump has been gaining ground in the polls since the first 2024 presidential debate.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: