Political Strategist Says These Three Democrats Could Replace Biden In The Presidential Race — And VP Harris Isn't One Of Them

Loading... Loading...

Political strategist Frank Luntz recently identified three Democrats who could succeed President Joe Biden and compete against former President Donald Trump. Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris did not make it to his list.

What Happened: Luntz, during an interview with CNBC this week, suggested three potential successors to Biden. They include Cory Booker, the senator from New Jersey; Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland; and Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans. In suggesting their names, Luntz commended their political prowess and crisis management skills.

“All three of them would give Trump a tremendous run for his money because all three of them are great politicians,” he said.

When asked about the likelihood of Harris stepping in, Luntz expressed that her polling numbers did not match those of the other potential successors.

He further cautioned about a possible “war within the Democratic party” if Harris were selected, attributing it to opposition from numerous donors.

"Her numbers are better today than they were six months ago — right now Joe would be yelling at me — so she has improved, but they're going to ask what has she done as vice president?" he added.

"It throws everything up in the air. I don't like to speculate, all I can say is if you take away the nomination from her … you cause the Democrats to fall into utter chaos," Luntz said.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President's Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

Luntz’s remarks surfaced amidst conjecture about Biden’s future, with worries about his age and stamina sparking conversations about potential successors.

Why It Matters: The absence of Harris from Luntz’s list is significant, given her current position and the historical precedent of vice presidents often being considered for presidential candidacy.

Luntz’s comments also highlight the potential internal conflict within the Democratic party, which could impact the party’s strategy and decision-making process for the next presidential election.

Furthermore, the individuals Luntz identified as potential successors indicate the qualities and capabilities he believes are necessary to challenge Trump and lead the country effectively.

This could influence public perception and discussion about potential candidates.

Now Read: Following Debate, Latest Poll Among Democrats Signals Major Trouble For Joe Biden — Although There’s One Silver Lining

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.