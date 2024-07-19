Tucker Carlson Reappears On Fox News 15 Months After Getting Fired And Launching His Own Show On Elon Musk's X

Loading... Loading...

After a 15-month hiatus, Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, has made an appearance on the network, featuring in its coverage of a Republican National Convention speech.

What Happened: On Thursday, Carlson’s reappearance was underscored by an 11-minute speech in Milwaukee, where he lauded the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, reported the Associated Press.

The network aired Carlson’s speech during prime time, and his replacement, Jesse Watters, commented on the situation, saying, "That was Tucker Carlson” — “You may remember him from the 8 o'clock hour here," according to the report.

Carlson was let go from Fox News a week after the network agreed to pay over $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. The network did not disclose a reason for his dismissal, sparking widespread speculation at the time.

See Also: Production Delays Force Apple To Skip TSMC’s 2nm Chip For iPhone 17: Report

After leaving Fox, Carlson started his online network and conducted a series of interviews with notable conservative figures like Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He posted these interviews on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The conservative political host, who has 13.2 million followers on X, frequently posts his videos on the platform.

However, his influence has not been on par with his time at Fox News, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The former Fox News host is known for making some controversial statements like suggesting the existence of aliens amongst us.

His alien theory was earlier debunked by Musk who said, “I have seen no evidence for aliens and, with ~6000 satellites orbiting Earth, I think I would know.”

Carlson has also been active on the speaking circuit, recently completing a tour in Australia and planning a U.S. tour in September. “The United States is going to be one intense place this fall moving into this presidential election,” Carlson said in June.

Photo by L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.