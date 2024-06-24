Tucker Carlson Tour Features Guest Celebrities Like Kid Rock, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr.: 'Certain To Sell Out' Might Not Be So Certain

Loading... Loading...

Controversial political commentator and host Tucker Carlson is hitting the road with a tour of politicians and key conservative voices ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

While Carlson said the tour would sell out, tickets still remain weeks later.

What Happened: Carlson has hosted some of the biggest names in politics over the past year, interviewing both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in separate interviews.

The conservative political host is widely followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, with 12.9 million followers and has posted his videos on the platform after parting ways with Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp FOXFOXA.

"Join Tucker Carlson and friends from coast to coast as he hits the road for his first live tour," a description reads.

In a video message, Carlson said the "Tucker Carlson Live" tour would have him traveling across the country, joined by friends as the live stage show responds to everything happening in the world of politics in real-time.

"The United States is going to be one intense place this fall moving into this presidential election," Carlson said.

Carlson said the tour was going to "be fun as hell."

Here's a look at the tour dates and special guests that have been announced:

Sept. 4: Phoenix, Arizona, Russell Brand

Sept. 5: Anaheim, California, Vivek Ramaswamy

Sept. 6: Colorado Springs, Tulsi Gabbard

Sept. 7: Salt Lake City, Utah, Glenn Beck

Sept. 11: Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dan Bongino

Sept. 12: Kansas City, Missouri, Megyn Kelly

Sept. 13: Wichita, Kansas, Charlie Kirk

Sept. 18: Rosenberg, Texas, no guest announced

Sept. 20: Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kid Rock

Sept. 21: Hershey, Pennsylvania, no guest announced

Sept. 24: Fort Worth, Texas, Roseanne Barr

Sept. 26: Greenville, South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sept. 27: Sunrise, Florida, no guest announced

Sept. 28: Jacksonville, Florida, Donald Trump Jr.

Why It's Important: In his video announcing the tour, Carlson said the tour was "certain to sell out."

Tickets went on sale for Tucker Carlson Network members first in a pre-sale and to the general public on June 14.

A quick look at the tour dates listed above shows plenty of tickets left for the shows. The first date in Arizona has tickets ranging from $54.75 to $264.75 with several floor tickets left and seats in every available section still for sale.

The tour has drawn attention and criticism from some media outlets, including CNN. The media outlet said that "Ticketmaster is profiting off his hateful rhetoric," mentioning the Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV-owned ticket agency as the company selling tickets for the tour.

Carlson's tour comes around a year after his parting of ways from Fox News in April 2023. The parting of ways came days after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million where the company was accused for facilitating conspiracy theories about the voting systems used in the 2020 presidential election.

The tour from Carlson comes at a peak time for political commentary ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Failure to sell out the tour dates could show that Carlson's reach may not be as big in person as it is on social media.

Photo: L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock