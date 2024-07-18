Biden Reportedly 'Soul Searching' on Exiting Presidential Race; Some Of President's Cabinet Members Discussed Whether It's Time for Him to Call It Quits

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is said to be contemplating his withdrawal as the Democratic presidential candidate, with insiders indicating that his exit may be imminent.

What Happened: A Reuters report on Sunday revealed that Biden is seriously considering calls for his withdrawal. Multiple Democratic officials are of the opinion that it’s only a matter of time before he steps aside. “His soul searching is actually happening, I know that for a fact,” an anonymous source disclosed.

Post a lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump, President Biden, aged 81, has been under increasing pressure from party stalwarts to relinquish his position. Despite this, Biden has been steadfast, asserting his commitment to the 2024 race and claiming the support of Democratic voters.

However, a Democratic congressional aide hinted that Biden’s withdrawal seems inevitable after key lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), reportedly encouraged him to step down. “It feels like it’s a matter of … when, not if,” the aide commented.

Contrary to the speculation, Biden’s campaign asserts that the president is unwavering in his decision to run. “Joe Biden has said he is running for president of the United States. Our campaign is moving forward,” deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks confirmed, according to the report.

Some members of Biden's cabinet privately discussed whether his advisors should confront him about his declining electoral prospects, considering voter concerns about his health and ability to beat Trump again. While not pushing to replace him, they hoped Biden's family and close aides would address the issue with him, reported Bloomberg on Thursday.

Why It Matters: The speculation around Biden’s withdrawal comes in the wake of growing calls for him to step aside, with key figures like former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly discussing a possible move by the president. A Benzinga report revealed that Biden’s opponent’s lead is increasing in the polls.

Pelosi, along with Obama, have been expressing their doubts more openly. Furthermore, a Benzinga piece indicated that the odds of Biden exiting the race have surged to 80% on the decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket.

