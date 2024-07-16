Southwest Pilots Failed To Review Runway Closure Notice Before Takeoff, Preliminary Investigation Report Says

Loading... Loading...

In June, a Southwest Airlines Co. LUV flight took off from a closed runway, prompting investigations from U.S. safety officials.

The crew overlooked a crucial notice about the runway closure, as stated in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Bloomberg reports.

The incident occurred on June 25, when Flight 4805 departed from the closed runway at Portland International Jetport in Maine just before 5:45 a.m.

The crew had reviewed an electronic weather packet containing 32 notices to air missions (NOTAMs) before the flight.

While they noticed a warning about runway 29 closures on weekends, they missed a separate notice about closures on other days.

They also failed to see a message detailing procedures for all flights departing before 5:45 a.m., reported Bloomberg.

Despite the oversight, the plane, carrying 136 passengers and crew, arrived safely in Baltimore.

However, the serious nature of the incident caught the attention of both the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which are investigating the event.

The crew reported receiving information from software applications that indicated the runway was open. The first officer announced their intention to use runway 29 multiple times on the universal communication frequency.

Portland’s air traffic control tower was closed at the time of departure, so the pilots communicated with the Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center.

They received clearance and flight instructions from Boston. Before takeoff, the pilots saw a truck exit the runway and ensured it was clear before applying power.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Bloomberg, “We are addressing the matter through our safety management system and continuing to participate in the ongoing investigation.” The airline is working closely with investigators to understand how the oversight occurred and to prevent future incidents.

Southwest stock has lost more than 19% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and IShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT.

Price Action: LUV shares were trading higher by 2.67% at $28.45 at the last check on Tuesday.

