Biden's Potential Successors: A Look Into The Democratic Party's Options

The Democratic party is abuzz with speculation regarding potential replacements for President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections, should he decide not to run. This comes despite Biden’s continued commitment to the race.

What Happened: Concerns within the Democratic party are growing, with fears that Biden’s candidacy could risk their hold on the White House and House majority. This has led to a closer look at potential successors.

Vice President Kamala Harris, due to her current position, is seen as the likely successor. Her nomination would be historic, marking the first time a Black or South Asian woman would be a major party's presidential nominee, reported The Hill.

However, her ties with the Biden administration could also make her a target for Republican criticism.

Other potential contenders include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, The Hill noted.

Each of these potential candidates brings a unique set of experiences and assets, but also potential challenges.

“She's currently the vice president and is already familiar with handling key issues within the administration,” the report said about Harris.

According to the outlet, from a campaign finance perspective, Harris would be able to more easily access funds leftover from the Biden-Harris campaign compared to another candidate, which would be a major structural advantage.

However, the report also highlighted that Harris has been dealing with high rates of staff turnover, and polling has not shown her with a significant edge over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup.

Why It Matters: This speculation comes at a crucial time for the Democratic party. The potential change in candidacy could significantly impact the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

The selection of the candidate will be a balancing act, considering their ability to maintain party unity, appeal to voters, and withstand opposition attacks. The choice could determine the future of the party and its hold on power.

