These Are The Top Democratic Contenders Who Could Succeed Biden If President Were To Bow Out Of

In the wake of a debate performance that drew widespread criticism, speculation has been reignited about whether President Joe Biden should bow out before the November election.

What Happened: David Axelrod, a former senior advisor to the White House during President Barack Obama‘s tenure, voiced concerns about Biden’s debate showing.

Axelrod told CNN, “There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue.”

Despite the backlash, Biden has stood firm in his reelection bid, pointing to his age as a strength and underscoring his achievements such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Potential Successors

Should Biden decide to step down, several potential successors have been named, as reported by Business Insider. Vice President Kamala Harris is viewed as a likely successor, having collaborated closely with Biden on a range of issues. However, her 2020 presidential bid failed to resonate with voters, sparking doubts about her electability.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, is another potential contender. Despite calls for Biden to abandon his reelection campaign, Newsom defended Biden’s performance, describing such discussions as “unnecessary.”

Other potential successors include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Why It Matters: Despite the ongoing speculation, it remains unlikely that Biden will exit the race, as he is the only Democrat to have defeated Trump to date.

If Biden were to step aside, the Democratic National Convention, scheduled to take place in Chicago this August, would be tasked with selecting a new nominee.

