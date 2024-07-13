Russia Seeks Talks With US As Biden Announces $225M Aid Package For Ukraine At NATO Summit

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of NATO’s support for Ukraine, Russia has sought to open lines of communication with the U.S., with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receiving a call from his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov.

What Happened: The call took place on Friday, a day after the NATO summit concluded in Washington.

During the call, Austin “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine,” Pentagon’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The recent NATO summit focused on countering Russia, with members pledging military and financial support for Ukraine. This included backing Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to strike within Russia.

The U.K. announced it would allow Kyiv to target over Russian borders with British-provided long-range missiles. The U.S. and Germany also agreed to deploy more strategic weapons into Europe, including undeveloped hypersonic missile systems, starting in 2026.

President Biden also announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, which includes a Patriot air defense system to enhance its defense against ongoing Russian airstrikes.

These actions have been viewed by Moscow as a national security threat, leading to vows of retaliation against the U.S. missile deployment plans. The tension was further escalated by reports of a foiled Russian assassination plot against the CEO of a German company supplying munitions to Ukraine.

“NATO once again very clearly confirmed its essence. It is an alliance founded in an era of confrontation with the aim of continuing confrontation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday during a press conference with Russian news agencies.

Why It Matters: The defense secretary last spoke with Belousov on June 25, roughly two and a half weeks earlier. Before that, the Pentagon chief had not communicated directly with his Russian counterpart since March 2023.

Communications between Washington and Moscow have almost entirely collapsed since Kremlin forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the report noted.

The NATO summit and its subsequent decisions have significant implications for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The summit saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeking to boost allied support for his country.

