What's Going On With EVgo Stock?

EVgo Inc. EVGO shares are trading higher Friday as EV stocks rally on multiple catalysts. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Multiple EV makers, including Lucid Group, Inc. LCID and Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported better-than-expected second-quarter vehicle deliveries across the board which signaled to investors the recent "EV Winter" may be over. Tesla shares rallied more than 40% in the past two weeks before pulling back on news that its Robotaxi event will be delayed.

Benchmark analyst Michael Legg maintained a Buy rating on EVgo Friday and raised the price target from $3 to $5.

Additionally, Thursday's June inflation data came in cooler-than-expected and ignited a rally in small cap stocks and sectors with heavy debt loads, including EV-related stocks. The Consumer Price Index marked its lowest print since May 2020 with headline CPI inflation slowing from 3.3% in May 2024 to 3% in June 2024.

Retail investors are piling into heavily-shorted stocks on Friday which may also be contributing to the rise in EVgo shares. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than double the stock’s 100-day average volume has been traded in Friday's session and 31.69% of Evgo shares are being sold short.

EVGO Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, EVgo shares are up 14.1% at $3.84 at the time of publication Friday.

