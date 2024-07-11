GOP Lawmaker Slams Biden For Endangering 'Safety And Security Of This Nation:' 'Clearly We're Getting Led By A Man Who Is Not Up To The Job'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Josh Hawley (R- Mont.) expressed concern over President Joe Biden‘s leadership, emphasizing the importance of national security amid the upcoming 2024 election.

What Happened: The senator, on Wednesday, slammed the White House for hiding Biden’s “true” health condition, especially when he has the responsibility of nuclear codes. He urged Democrats and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the Vice President and a majority of Cabinet secretaries to declare the president unfit and transfer power to the vice president.

“Elections are important, but the most important thing is the safety and security of this nation. Clearly, we’re getting led by a man who is not up to the job. That’s not something to celebrate at all. It’s a sad and painful fact,” Hawley said during CNBC’s “Last Call.”

Why It Matters: The senator’s comments come amid a backdrop of uncertainty within the Democratic party. President Biden has expressed his intention to run for the 2024 presidential election, despite calls from some members of his party to step down.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is among those who have publicly voiced their concerns, while others, like Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), remain steadfast in their support for Biden.

On the other side of the aisle, Nikki Haley, a former presidential candidate, has questioned Biden’s competence to serve a second term and endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency.

Image via Shutterstock