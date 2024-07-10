Baidu's Market Value Propels As Robotaxi Apollo Go Soars In Popularity

Loading... Loading...

Baidu Inc BIDU saw its shares surge by the most in over a year, driven by growing interest in its Apollo Go robotaxi service in China.

Baidu’s stock climbed as much as 13% in Hong Kong, following an 8.5% rise in the U.S. on Tuesday. The stock is trading higher Wednesday.

Traders are optimistic that robotaxis will gain further support following Beijing’s recent announcement that it will back them for ride-hailing and car rental services, Bloomberg reports.

Guotai Junan International analyst Li Muhua told Bloomberg, “Autonomous driving will turn into a key trade in the coming three months, aided by Tesla Inc’s TSLA launch of its robotaxi next month.”

Li expects Baidu’s Apollo Go to break even in Wuhan in 2024 and become profitable in 2025 with fleet expansion.

Phil S. Lee, head of Asia-Pacific research at Mirae Asset Global Investments in Hong Kong, stated, “Baidu is one of the leading autonomous driving system providers. Its key advantage is that it’s open to many brands and can operate in China, where the government promotes autonomous driving.”

Price Action: BIDU shares were trading higher by 2.53% at $97.81 in the premarket session at the last check Wednesday.

